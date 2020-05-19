Article
Technology & AI

Drones are in the spotlight

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Originating within military operations, drones have now hit the mainstream market, transforming industries such as construction and making working sites safer, providing accurate data and world class results. However, drones are also becoming a large part of the advertising sector, with companies such as Amazon experimenting with the technology, enabling drones to deliver orders and reduce delays. The UK has seen the beginning of drone delivery via Amazon’s ‘Air’ service, but it is yet to hit the US as a permanent feature.

Nonetheless, the subject of drone delivery was bought back into the spotlight at the US Superbowl through the Amazon Air advert, highlighting a couple sitting on a sofa together with a bowl of Doritos between them. Whilst the man is licking his fingers, then dives his fingers back into the bowl for more, his other half does not look impressed, and calls for Alexa to “reorder Doritos from Prime Air”, of which Alexa responds and the drone appears.

Amazon’s drone delivery has been in the pipeline for a while, yet other companies are filling the void by launching their own drone services for customers who want quick delivery of products, with a first-class service. However, Amazon has claimed that once drone deliveries are embedded within their core operations, the technology will enable the drones to fly for approximately 10 miles.

The use of drones was also evident with the US Superbowl halftime show, enhancing Lady Gaga’s performance and creating a spectacular show. It has recently been revealed by TechCrunch that the shooting stars were part of Intel’s Shooting Star Programme, where all 300 drones were controlled via one source, are easily assembled and are constructed in Germany to create a lightshow, controlled by two people.

Intel have stated that the next step is creating a fleet of drones, which Intel’s Light Show Business Lead Natalie Cheung states is part of a new drone, which is “lightweight, with a propeller cage, to ensure that everything is done safely and securely”. The company are communicating regularly with the FAA with any new developments to develop it further and create further technological innovations and business opportunities worldwide.

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the February issue of Business Review USA & Canada here 

 

Amazon Prime AirIntel Shooting Star ProgrammeIntel Light Show Business Lead Natalie CheungLady Gaga Super Bowl
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI