Eat Canada Launches for Canadian Business Travellers

Ever been in Vancouver, Calgary or Montreal on business and wondered which restaurant would be the best choice for dinner? You’re not the only one. Finding the best restaurants in a foreign town as a tourist can be a pain, even more so when you’re hoping to impress clients.

Eat Canada, a new mobile business app, can provide a solution. Launched in early December, Eat Canada highlights the best restaurants and bars/pubs chosen and reviewed specifically by critics. Utilizing the expertise of Canada’s restaurant critic elite, Eat Canada reviews local restaurants and shares the eatery’s cuisine style, noise level, private room options, price ranges, which credit cards are accepted, hours, websites, alcoholic beverage selection, corkage and whether there is outdoor dining.

Eat Canada offers food and drink recommendations for 11 of Canada’s largest cities including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and St. Johns. Each City features 20, critic-chosen restaurants and/or beverage places located nearby the city’s downtown business core. Eat Canada has a total of 200 highly recommended restaurants to date.

New to the area and don’t know the city’s layout? Eat Canada provides interactive elements such as a full mapping and directions feature so users don’t get lost.

The Eat Canada app, available on the iPhone and iPad, can be purchased through the Apple App Store for $9.99.

Critics reviewing Eat Canada’s restaurants include: