Eat Canada Launches for Canadian Business Travellers
Ever been in Vancouver, Calgary or Montreal on business and wondered which restaurant would be the best choice for dinner? You’re not the only one. Finding the best restaurants in a foreign town as a tourist can be a pain, even more so when you’re hoping to impress clients.
Eat Canada, a new mobile business app, can provide a solution. Launched in early December, Eat Canada highlights the best restaurants and bars/pubs chosen and reviewed specifically by critics. Utilizing the expertise of Canada’s restaurant critic elite, Eat Canada reviews local restaurants and shares the eatery’s cuisine style, noise level, private room options, price ranges, which credit cards are accepted, hours, websites, alcoholic beverage selection, corkage and whether there is outdoor dining.
Eat Canada offers food and drink recommendations for 11 of Canada’s largest cities including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and St. Johns. Each City features 20, critic-chosen restaurants and/or beverage places located nearby the city’s downtown business core. Eat Canada has a total of 200 highly recommended restaurants to date.
New to the area and don’t know the city’s layout? Eat Canada provides interactive elements such as a full mapping and directions feature so users don’t get lost.
The Eat Canada app, available on the iPhone and iPad, can be purchased through the Apple App Store for $9.99.
Critics reviewing Eat Canada’s restaurants include:
- “Karl Wells (St John’s): restaurant critic for The Telegram, an accredited chef and host of the Rogers TV show, One Chef One Critic.
- Bill Spurr (Halifax): features writer and restaurant critic for the Halifax Chronicle-Herald.
- Robert Beauchemin (Montreal): restaurant critic for La Presse and college instructor on culture and food.
- Anne DesBrisay (Ottawa): restaurant critic for the Ottawa Citizen for 19 years and author of Capital Dining, the definitive guide to dining in the Ottawa area.
- James Chatto (Toronto): restaurant critic for over 25 years, editor of Harry Magazine and National Culinary Advisor for Gold Medal Plates and the Canadian Culinary Championships.
- Christine Hanlon (Winnipeg): has written about food and culture for Style Manitoba, Western Living and Fodor’s Canada.
- CJ Katz (Saskatoon/Regina): culinary host of CTV’s Wheatland Café, restaurant writer for the Regina Leader-Post, publisher of Savour Life Magazine and author of the newly released TASTE: Seasonal Dishes from the Prairie Table.
- Mary Bailey (Edmonton): publisher of The Tomato Food & Drink, certified sommelier and wine instructor Art Institute of Vancouver, and co-author of two National Best-Sellers on Alberta food.
- John Gilchrist (Calgary): CBC Radio restaurant critic for 32 years, restaurant writer for The Calgary Herald, author of ten National Best-Sellers on dining in the Calgary-Banff area, and instructor of food and culture programs at the U of C.
- Andrew Morrison (Vancouver): editor of Scout Magazine, restaurant critic for the Westender newspaper and instructor of food writing at Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts.”