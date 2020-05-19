Ebates announces free app for iOS

Ebates.com, the pioneer and leader in online cash back shopping, today launched its free app for the iPhone and iPod Touch. With the new app, Ebates members and mobile shoppers worldwide can now enjoy cash back, online coupons and free shipping from thousands of their favorite retailers, anywhere they use their iPhone. The free Ebates app is available for download from the App Store.

“We’re delighted to introduce Ebates to iPhone users. Our free mobile app incorporates several cool features that make comparison shopping, using coupons and earning cash back quick and easy for mobile shoppers on the go,” said Ebates CEO Kevin H. Johnson. “The Ebates app is a must-have download for iPhone owners who want to stretch their holiday shopping budget and earn cash back on every purchase.”

Just like Ebates.com, the new Ebates app offers mobile shoppers the best deals and savings for everything on their shopping list.

Key features of the new Ebates app include:

Cash Back Shopping - Earn cash back at over 1,600 stores including Macy’s, Kohl's, Home Depot, Overstock.com, Groupon, and Walmart.

One-click Price Comparison - Find the best prices across 1,600 stores.

Deal Board – Access and apply coupons at store checkout.

Hot Deals - View Ebates top coupons of the week to make sure you get the most savings.

2x Cash Back - Browse stores that are offering double cash back.

Favorite Stores - Easy access to your favorite stores to make shopping simple.

$50 Referral Bonus - Earn $50 when you invite two friends who then shop via Ebates.com.

My Ebates - Access your cash pending, cash back history, and tracking tickets to see what's coming in your Big Fat Check!

Push Notifications - Get notified when you earn cash back, when double cash back is offered at your favorite stores, and when hot coupons are available.

Social Sharing - Share deals on Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, and email using the native share panel.

The Ebates app is available for free from the App Store on iPhone and iPod touch or at www.itunes.com/appstore/.

About Ebates®

Over 1,600 online stores have joined the roster of retailers that offer cash back, special deals including free shipping, and over 10,000 coupons to members of Ebates.com. Free membership allows consumers to shop online at their favorite retailers while earning a percentage of every purchase they make, paid quarterly in the form of a "Big Fat Check" or through PayPal. From niceties to necessities, members of Ebates benefit from incentives at top-name merchants for everything from furniture to fashion and appliances to airfare. Because shopping with Ebates is hassle-free - no rebate forms to fill out and no points or miles to redeem - the site supports a strong community of savvy shoppers across the country and around the world.