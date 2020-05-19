Article
Technology & AI

eBay.ca Instant Sale Perfect for Smartphone Trade-Ins

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
After Apple announced  the Apple iPhone 5 this morning, there’s no doubt many Canadians are preparing for the upgrade. But what will they do with their current mobile phones? Fortunately, eBay announced today a limited time offer for Canadians for their used smartphones. Through eBay.ca Instant Sale, Canadians will be able to trade-in their old smartphones, or other electronics, in exchange for cash.

“Canadians who lock-in their Instant Sale trade-in offer in the next 12 days will receive 20 per cent more on 36 smartphone devices, including up to $404.40 for their 64 gigabyte iPhone 4S,” said eBay.

eBay Instant Sale an online tool that allows Canadians to trade-in electronic devices for cash offers and has been available in Canada since January 2012. Operated by Staples Canada, trade-in devices turned in through the program are refurbished and then resold. The program , to date, has generated more than 10 million offers for used electronics worldwide.

“Just in time for the iPhone 5’s arrival eBay is offering top-dollar for smartphones,” said Andrea Stairs, country manager of eBay Canada. “We’re thrilled to give Canadians a reason to trade-in before they trade-up, while ensuring discarded devices end up in the hands of new owners.”

 

Those interested in the service, especially in receiving 20 per cent more on trade-in value, need to get their guaranteed eBay.ca Instant Sale trade-in offer between today and September 24th at 11:59 pm ET. eBay provides Instant Sale customers with a free shipping label and customers hoping to cash in on this offer must send shipments postmarked no later than October 1st, 2012.

“Trade-ins makes sense economically and environmentally, and are an obvious step in the electronics lifecycle,” adds Stairs. “With Instant Sale, Canadians have a green way to dispose of their older devices while also offsetting the cost of purchasing the newest, must have, gadgets.”

See below for the maximum trade-in value you could receive on certain smartphone devices:

Device                              Maximum trade-in value

Apple iPhone 4S                    $404.40

Apple iPhone 4                       $218.76

Apple iPhone 3GS                 $105.00

BlackBerry Bold 9900           $214.20

BlackBerry Torch                   $180.60

Samsung Galaxy S III           $420.00

Samsung Galaxy Note         $336.00

Samsung Galaxy S II LTE    $252.00

