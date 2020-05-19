Economical Insurance utilises IBM Cloud to provide support

IBM has announced that Canada-based company, Economical Insurance, is utilising IBM Cloud to provide support in the streamlining of its business processes.

Economical Insurance, one of Canada’s leading property and casualty insurance companies, will use the Cloud to help create new efficiencies and accelerate the output of digital experiences for brokers and customers.

The firm selected IBM because, according to its press release, “offers choice and flexibility to help the company securely bridge their data to the cloud.”

"We have an ambitious strategy to put the customer first while driving profitable growth and delivering innovation for Economical and our broker partners," said Kelley Irwin, SVP and Chief Information Officer, Economical Insurance.

"We are also focused on ensuring we have a scalable, secure platform. A hybrid cloud environment is the best way to support our business with the speed and flexibility needed for our future success.

“The IBM Cloud helps us reduce development time, increase agility, and maintain security."

The two companies will work together to resume the evolution to a hybrid cloud model that combines public, private and on-premises environments.

IBM has over $18.5bn in annual cloud revenue and operates nearly 60 cloud data centres in 19 different countries worldwide.