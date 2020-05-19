Article
Technology & AI

EDF Renewables and Shell New Energies partner to create 2.8GW offshore wind farm

By Kayleigh Shooter
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

EDF Renewables North America have over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy, the company specializes in wind, solar and other alternative energy solutions. The company has strong positions in offshore wind power, totaling almost 2,800MW.

EDF are partnering with Shell New Energies, Shell has over 400 MW of wind power in projects across North America and France, and is one of the largest power wholesalers in North America.

The Vice President of Shell New Energies, Dorine Bosman, said: “Shell has bold ambitions to grow our renewable power business and we see great potential in US offshore wind”.

This project supports EDF’s target to double global renewable capacity to 50GW.
 

See also:

 

The offshore project will take place 183,353 acres out to sea on the coast of Atlantic City in New Jersey, therefore it is close to areas of high energy demand like Pleasantville and Northville.

The president and CEO of EDF ,Tristan Grimbert, commented: “The industry is well positioned to meaningfully contribute to the New York and New Jersey economies through employment and supply chain opportunities”.

Recently, EDF signed a PPA for a wind energy project of over 300 MW in Canada, which is anticipated to commence in 2020 and provide around 250 jobs for construction of the wind farm.

shellRenewable EnergyEDFTristan Grimbert
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI