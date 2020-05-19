Enel Group creates North America electric mobility spinoff to capitalize on 80% growth in EV sales

Italian multinational energy company Enel Group announced on Friday that it had officially launched its new electric mobility unit in North America by integrating the company’s US-based electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions subsidiary, formerly known as eMotorWerks, into the Enel X brand.

With the launch of this new unit, the company will add JuicePass, Enel X’s new EV charging app as well as eMotorWerks’ smart charging products, to its existing North American offering of energy solutions such as battery storage, demand response and energy advisory services, according to a press release.

“Today’s announcement represents Enel X’s view that smart charging can ensure grid balancing as well as cost-effective integration of clean energy into the grid,” said Preston Roper, Head of Enel X e-Mobility in North America.

“With our smart EV charging solutions, the growing demand for electricity resulting from increased EV adoption can be met with renewable energy supply in a way that balances the grid while further decarbonizing the power and transport sectors. With an 80 percent increase in electric vehicle sales between 2017 and 2018 in the US, a trend which is confirmed in 2019 sales to date, there could not be a more urgent time to promote the benefits of smart EV charging.”

SEE ALSO:

JuicePass offers users a single interface for Enel X’s portfolio of charging solutions, allowing customers to connect their JuiceBox as well as monitor and schedule EV charging. The EV charging app will constantly evolve in line with drivers’ needs and technological innovations in e-mobility while also expanding its functionalities, embedding new ancillary services offered by Enel X and third parties to offer customers an integrated mobility experience through a single touchpoint. JuicePass will manage the entire existing and future portfolio of Enel X charging solutions covering customers’ charging needs around the clock.

A recent Enel X survey in the US found that additional education will help drive EV adoption, with 62% of participants saying they would purchase an EV after they hear the facts and benefits. EV sales reached 345,000 units in 2018 in the USA, up 80 percent from 2017, and nearly 100 new models are expected to be launched in the US between 2019 and 2023. Annual passenger EV sales are expected to increase to 10 million in 2025, 28 million in 2030, and 56 million by 2040.