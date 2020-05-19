Enterprise Software for Big Business

Check this article out as it appears in our April Issue of Business Review Canada. Trust us, it's way cooler to read this article when you can flip through our user-friendly e-reader.

To run a successful business in today’s technological market businesses need enterprise software. The technology that enterprise software provides takes business management to an unprecedented level. As technology becomes more vital in every market, adopting enterprise systems into business administration is imperative. Therefore, using enterprise software from the world’s best software providers will help businesses keep ahead of their competitors.

A good example of excellent enterprise software is the implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP), software that integrates internal and external management information across an entire company’s organization. ERP systems experienced significant growth throughout the 1990s. Originally encompassing back office functions, ERP software today integrates customer management along with essential business management software.

The world’s best enterprise and ERP software comes from top corporations that are devoted to making business management easier. Using the products these companies offer will keep your business at the top of its respective market.

SAP

SAP is a software corporation that provides enterprise software solutions to support businesses of all sizes. The market leader in the enterprise software industry, its mission is to help companies run more efficiently. Established in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP has since made a name for itself in the software industry.

SAP’s Business Suite is an integrated enterprise software product that can execute and optimize business and IT strategies. The software allows companies to deploy business applications in a step-wise manner amongst departments to address specific challenges without the need for costly upgrades. SAP Business Suite’s applications also provide better insight and visibility across company infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. SAP has a wide range of enterprise and ERP software specifically built to satisfy large corporation needs.

Oracle

Oracle is a computer technology corporation that specializes in hardware systems and enterprise software products. Oracle’s product strategy provides customer flexibility and choice for their IT department. The only company offering this feature, Oracle can create a complete technology stack that is integrated to work as a single system. The Oracle E-Business Suite is a comprehensive suite of integrated, global business applications. Providing a collection of ERP software functions such as customer relationship and supply-chain management solutions, Oracle’s E Business Suite provides a company with a multitude of management tools. Benefits from this software include access to the most complete, integrated business intelligence portfolio, adaptable global business platform, and customer-focusted applications strategy. Oracle is a software company powerhouse with solutions for any size business.

Sage

The Sage Group is a global enterprise software company and the world’s third largest supplier of ERP software. Founded in 1981, this enterprise software corporation provides business software, services and support to companies of all sizes. Sage offers an extensive range of solutions for companies to manage their business processes. Businesses can utilize Sages expertise whether they need financial, CRM, HR or Payroll software. Sage MAS 500 was built from the ground up with Microsoft SQL Server, Visual Basic, and Microsoft Office technology. A complete enterprise management solution, Sage’s unmatched financial accounting software expands to integrate business intelligence, order processing, distribution and manufacturing. Sage developed this ERP software to help progressive companies streamline operations and give them the ability to springboard past competition by managing with insight. Sage provides companies with the software they need to launch to the next level.

Microsoft Business Solutions

Microsoft Business Solutions is the developer of Microsoft Dynamics, a series of ERP and CRM applications focused on providing businesses with specialized services. Microsoft Dynamics ERP is the software application primarily geared toward midsize to large organization that includes five primary products. Covering a wide range of industries, Microsoft Dynamics ERP supplies solutions to manage critical business processes, respond quickly to change, and make the most of a company’s assets and resources. Using Microsoft technologies, this ERP software is easy to use, customize, and adapt as a business changes. Microsoft Business Solutions offers a wide range of business management products dedicated to streamlining business practices for better profitability.

With major software companies like this backing your business up, it should be easy to streamline your companies organization and productivity. Each company has similar attributes but are catered to specific styles of business. A company just need to analyze what they expect out of their ERP and enterprise software to be able to make the right decision on what software is best for them.