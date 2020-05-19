Article
Technology & AI

ePawn Arena takes board games to the next level at E3

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

It seems as if smartphones just keep getting smarter. ePawn has worked with studios and developers to create real-world objects integrated into video games to create a new gaming experience. Imagine using real playing pieces (think chess pieces, army men, and air hockey pieces) to become part of a virtual gameboard. The French developers are showing off ePawn at E3 today to bring the touch of real playing pieces into video games.

With virtually no limit on the size of the detection surface, ePawn’s innovation allows up to six players to gather around the “arena” on its large screen, along with up to 100 objects that can be tracked simultaneously. And this game board is seriously smart. When you’re playing chess, ePawn can identify pawns and figures. For instance, the black queen is recognized from a white castle when playing with real chess pieces. To make the Arena even more exciting – an object’s height can also be displayed on the board, as well as its orientation. Genius.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

The ePawn Arena can be connected to any computing device, like a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop, to play new and existing games in a new way. The arena is slated to arrive on the market by early 2012. The ePawn Arena is reinventing board games and video games. And we just can’t wait to get our hands on it after E3.

tabletsSmartphonesgaming devicesE3
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI