EPIC IO Breaks boundaries with Dell

Epic IO, the newly-formed holding company that combines two technology innovators, namely Intellisite and Broadsky Networks, is at the cutting edge of AI innovations for smart communities through its collaborative partnership with Dell.

Currently, IntelliSite is a leader in the space of AI and IoT solutions, helping customers implement and manage solutions that provide business insights based on real-time data.

Meanwhile, Broad Sky Networks provides next-gen, business-class wireless internet service specializing in emerging 5G wireless and global wireless connectivity. Together, EPIC IO is focused on delivering a smarter, safer, and more connected world.

Strategic partnership

Epic IO attributes much of its success to its partnership with Dell. Ken Mills, the technology company’s CEO and founder, explains, "Dell are committed to creating a better world through technology. Even though we are much, much smaller than them, I think that we have a responsibility and an opportunity to do that with our technology too.”

He continues, “We are very interested in building solutions and software hardware technologies that are used to drive a better, safer, smarter, more connected world."

One of Broad Sky's specialities is machine to machine (M2M) solutions. The service gathers data, analyses it and then performs actions based on the information it processes. It’s use case applications extend across multiple industries, especially since data-driven information has undergone a shift since the pandemic.

Intellisite smart communities

Epic IO's unique combination of services isn't just about facilitating the needs of businesses. It is also about the potential to improve living conditions, the environment and even education, through the power of connectivity. This is one of the company's major projects for 2021.

"I don't like the term 'smart cities' because it's not accurate," Mills says, adding. "Smart technology can be applied to all sorts of communities - from villages in India and to university campuses - anywhere in the world where people are gathering. The term city implies that only metropolitan areas would benefit from such connectivity."