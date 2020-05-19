Epicor acquires Dot Net IT to accelerate ERP deployments

Texan enterprise software company, Epicor, has acquired UK's Dot Net IT in order to strengthen sales, services, and support teams globally. The combination of Epicor and Dot Net IT will bring cloud-based, add-on solutions that extend the company's ERP portfolio.

Sabby Gill, Executive Vice President of Epicor International, said: “Dot Net IT has been a consistently strong Epicor partner, aligned with our core values and focus on customer experience and business growth. This acquisition brings valuable knowledge and experience into the fold, as Dot Net IT serves numerous Epicor customers worldwide with implementation, cloud migration and IT infrastructure support, and has a track record of quickly and effectively resolving issues to keep their businesses running smoothly.”

Gary Parfrey, Managing Partner at Dot Net IT, added: “We are pleased to join Epicor and bring the expertise we’ve honed selling, implementing and developing solutions for Epicor ERP as an alliance and channel partner. The team consists of experts in extending Epicor ERP functionality, and designing solutions to save customers time and maximise their technology investment, so they can focus on business growth.”

Dot Net IT is a certified Epicor alliance and channel partner specialising in Epicor ERP implementation services, support and development of add-on solutions. This acquisition expands the Epicor repertoire, migrations and upgrades to the latest version of Epicor ERP in the cloud or on-premises. Dot Net IT also has a dedicated team of developers delivering solutions like the popular Data Management Tool (DMT) currently used by Epicor customers and integration partners worldwide to reduce the complexities of data management for faster, more efficient implementation projects.

Epicor and Dot Net IT have been working collaboratively for a number of years with joint customers in the manufacturing and services industries, such as Dorner, Fasse Valves, Hayward Tyler, Marshall of Cambridge Aerospace, and St Ives Group, to name a few.

