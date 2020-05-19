EVgo to unveil FastStart charging station this week

EVgo is set to unveil its new FastStart charging station at the Solar Power International and Energy Storage International conference in Anaheim, CA which begins on 24 September

The firm, “America’s Largest Public Fast Charging Network”, produces and delivers EV chargers around the country with a focus on rapid charging and compatibility with all EVs on the market.

In its press release on 24 September, EVgo announced that it will be demonstrating its latest “mobile and modular fast charging station configuration”, the EVgo FastStart, which can be “deployed in a matter of days or weeks”.

The new charging station has been designed to cater to the increasing demand for EV chargers, and as such “offers fast and easy deployment for partners with immediate charging needs, short-term site leases, or fleet customers requiring electric charging in temporary depots”.

EVgo says the FastStart is “limited only by the power available”, and will come in a range of configurations.

Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo, said:

“Many of EVgo’s partners have immediate needs for fast charging or depot charging”.

See more:

“As we rapidly accelerate our public and dedicated EVgo fast charging stations this year, we have added EVgo FastStart to our toolkit, offering even faster and modular EVgo charging station deployment”.

The Solar Power International and Energy Storage International conference focuses on creating a positive environment for companies to discuss and exchange ideas, knowledge, and expertise.

Other firms in attendance at the conference include Huawei, Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System, LG, EDF Renewables, and Samsung SDI.