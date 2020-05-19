Exploring the top three tech companies on the TSX

The TSX has compiled its 2020 Venture 50 list ranking the top 10 companies across five sectors (cleantech, industry, energy, mining and tech).

Business Chief Canada explores the top three companies in the tech sector, which were arranged by the TSX using the following methodology: 1) listed of TSXV on 31 December 2019, 2) market cap of CA$5mn or greater and 3) were listed for more than one year.

Score Media and Gaming Inc

Based in Toronto, Score Media and Gaming Inc (SMG) operates a variety of digital sports media and associated software packages, including score data, news and the latest offerings.

The company has developed several apps for smartphones - ‘theScore’, ‘the Score’ Bet and ‘esports’ - and is dedicated to creating a uniquely ‘mobile-first’ sports experience by immersing users in real-time data.

SMG prides itself on providing an optimised, customisable and shareable gaming experience which takes full advantage of the latest trends in digital innovation.

The company’s ‘theScore’ application currently has approximately 3.6 million active users globally and hopes to use its current momentum to increase its share in the international market.

MediaValet Inc

A leader in cloud-based digital asset management, MediaValet debuted in 2010 with the goal to provide a secure, scalable and flexible solution to corporate data.

MediaValet’s product ‘Core DAM’ allows users to organise data in a singular location, control usage/access with a variety of customisable settings, perform advanced searches and analyses and distribute information.

Well-received widely within the tech industry, the company has received numerous award praising the innovation of its technology and the quality of its customer experience.

Noteworthy accolades include Business in Vancouver’s 2019 ‘Fastest Growing Company’ top 100 recognition and Microsoft’s 2017 Impact Award in the ‘Digital Transformation Innovation’ category.

mCloud Technologies Corp

Focusing on enabling the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, Vancouver-based mCloud Technologies Corp utilises the latent power of data to streamline infrastructure and performance output across several sectors.

Billing itself as ‘the only asset management platform combining IoT (internet of things), AI and the cloud’, the company’s AssetCare product uses sensors, scanning equipment, AI algorithms and mobile device capabilities to provide next-gen asset management.

Currently available for the oil & gas, wind and fast-food industries, mCloud’s client rostrum includes Starbucks, Bank of America, Telus, JLL and Dairy Queen.

