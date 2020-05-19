ExxonMobil expands low emission research with Indian Universities

ExxonMobil signs five-year agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Madras and Bombay.

The agreement will focus on progressing biofuels and bio-products, gas transport and conversion, climate and environment, as well as low-emissions technologies for power and industrial sectors.

ExxonMobil has established a series of collaborations with universities in recent years, the latest addition of Madras and Bombay makes ExxonMobil’s total university partnerships to over 80, working towards innovative low-emissions research.

“These agreements will give us a better understanding of how to progress and apply technologies in India, and develop breakthrough lower-emissions solutions that can make a difference globally,” said Vijay Swarup, vice president of research and development at ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company.

In addition to its university partnerships ExxonMobil is partnering with five energy centers and multiple private sectors. Since 2000 the company has spent US$10bn towards developing and deploying lower-emission energy solutions.

SEE ALSO:

"IIT Madras is committed to providing sustainable solutions in the energy, chemicals and waste management sectors, and I am confident about our collaboration with ExxonMobil to achieve these goals," said Professor Ravindra Gettu, dean of industrial consultancy and sponsored research of IIT Madras.

Recent studies have been conducted by ExxonMobil with IIT Bombay and the Council for Energy, Environment and Water looking into the life cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with the Indian power sector.

“IIT Bombay values its relationship with ExxonMobil and the cause associated with it,” said Professor Milind Atrey, dean of research and development at IIT Bombay. “We are sure that this relationship will be long lasting and yield fruitful results.”

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.