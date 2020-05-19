Facebook Moments launches in Canada and the EU

Facebook has launched its new photo-sharing app, Moments, allowing friends to share images and videos privately across a unified platform.

Syncing photos with the Moments app is a way to give photos to friends and get the photos you didn’t take. Moments groups the photos on your phone based on when they were taken and, using facial recognition technology, which friends are in them. You can then privately sync those photos quickly and easily with specific friends, and they can choose to sync their photos with you as well.

The app allows friends and families to form groups regardless of location, and will not post photos to Facebook without the user's consent.

The app is already available in other parts of the world but Facebook had to make some tweaks in order to get the green light in Canada and the European Union. This tweaked version of facial recognition is said to be better in terms of user privacy.

Moments is available on both Apple iOS and Google Android operating systems and can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play.

