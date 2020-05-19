Article
Facebook is set to compete with LinkedIn

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
Facebook has tapped into the markets of Apple, with the launch of video, alongside Evan Spiegel’s Snap business, with the rise of Instragram stories and developing messaging software. However, the tech giant is now set to diversify its operations into the employment business by rivalling LinkedIn’s current business model by tapping into the employment industry and targeting workers who are aiming for new and existing opportunities.

Currently undergoing testing so the platform can be fine-tuned, the service will utilise the company’s Messenger service within its operations to enable prospective employees to communicate with businesses an auto-fill in parts of the application form which users can view. However, Facebook is targeting regular businesses, to help everyday working individuals, who are after either full or part-time work, making the prospect of applying for a new role an efficient, and not daunting task. The service will be available on both web and mobile applications.

Facebook has said: “We’re focused on building new ways to help make it easier for businesses to interact with the over one billion people visiting Pages every month. Businesses and people already use Facebook to fill and find jobs, so we’re rolling out new features that allow job posting and application directly on Facebook.”

However, for many users, a merger of their personal and professional life via the same media platform could be viewed s uncomfortable, whereas LinkedIn already fills this gap, whilst Facebook completes the others. There could also be concerns that prospective employers could look at an individual’s Facebook page and deem them ‘unsuitable’, through what they have undertaken out of the office. However, Facebook is confident that this will not be the case.

Launching in the US and Canada, we will wait and see if the new technology makes its way across the world.

