Article
Technology & AI

Facebook Watch launches worldwide

By erptre fusion
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Facebook’s own video on demand service, Facebook Watch, has been released to users worldwide following its launch in the US last year
 
The social media giant, against YouTube and Netflix, enters a market with stiff competition, but looks to capitalize on its unparalleled userbase and social functionality.
 
Revenue will be generated through mid-video advertisements and short sponsored videos from media companies and content creators.
 
Rather than emulate the models of YouTube and Netflix, Facebook hopes to incorporate a more social aspect to its video platform.

According to CNBC, Fidji Simo, Facebook’s head of video, said: “We are really not focused on passive consumption of video”.
 
“Video has always been social, even before the internet, when everybody was watching the same few channels.”
 
One of the features Facebook is incorporating to achieve this social aim is Watch Party, which allows users to watch videos with their friends remotely in real time.
 
In addition, Facebook has incorporated polls and reaction options for use in real time, offering users a dynamic means to interact with and influence the content they see.
 
To encourage content production for Watch, Facebook has extended the opportunity to earn ad revenue to content creators in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
 
See More:
 
 
In order to be eligible for the ad revenue, videos must be at least three minutes long, need to have been created by people with at least 10,000 followers, and must generate 30,000 views of at least one minute over two months.
 
Creators eligible for this revenue take 55% of the money generated through their videos, while Facebook retains the remaining 45%.

According to research company Zacks, Facebook has said that, since the beginning of the year, over 50mn users in the US watched videos on the platform for at least one minute, and “the total time spent by a user watching videos on Facebook has increased 14 times”.
FacebooknetflixYouTubeVideo
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI