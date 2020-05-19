Article
Farmers Edge unveils fleet management program for farms

May 19, 2020
Agricultural data provider Farmers Edge of Winnipeg has unveiled a fleet management program for farm operations.

An on-board diagnostics device known as CanPlugX logs data from farm vehicles and equipment, relaying it to FarmCommand, Farmers Edge’s farm management software. Integrating with equipment such as grain carts, service trucks and irrigation systems, farms will be able to gain insight into the operation of their ecosystems.

“This fleet management program is the next ground-breaking addition to the industry-leading, data science and AI platform FarmCommand. Whether you are a retailer with a mixed fleet of sprayers, floaters, tender trucks, and light duty vehicles, or a sugar mill with irrigation pumps, pivots, tractors, and combines, our new fleet management program integrates weather data, daily satellite imagery, and advanced predictive models to power the future of optimized logistics routing, workflow, and reporting,” said Ron Osborne, Chief Strategy and Product Officer.

Benefits gleaned from the installation of CanPlugX devices include information on the condition and usage of vehicles. WIth better tracking comes the possibility of improved risk management and financial performance.

With the program available for early access from today, Farmers Edge will be demonstrating the system at the InfoAg Conference in St. Louis, from July 23-25.

According to the company, Farmers Edge services “24mn paid product acres” across the world with its digital solutions. These solutions include seed selection and yield data analytics, with the benefit of allowing growers to improve efficiency and economic viability through crops that are high yield and high quality.

