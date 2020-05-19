The fashionable future of wearable tech

Wearable technology has been the talk of the tech world since the invention of Google Glass. Never in our wildest dreams did we think we could ask our eyewear for the weather update or schedule a post to Facebook. Many companies like Google and Android, and even smaller companies are carving out their place in the wearable technology industry. These forward thinking tech giants have hardly scratched the surface of what is possible with mobile technology, which is why we’re getting excited about the continued exploration of wearable technology.

As the knowledge of tech continues to evolve, we continue to be dumbfounded by the possibilities of wearable tech. Let’s take a look at a two company’s that are introducing wearable tech for the first time, and a big announcement from Google to help appeal Google Glass to the masses.

Android

Android just announced Android Wear, information that moves with you. Starting with a fashionable watch, the most familiar form of wearables, Android is dropping its proverbial hat in the wearable technology ring with this new technology. This watch goes beyond just telling time; it provides the user with the information they deem most useful when they need it the most.

According to the company’s blog, “Android Wear shows you info and suggestions you need, right when you need them. The wide variety of Android applications means you’ll receive the latest posts and updates from your favorite social apps, chats from your preferred messaging apps, notifications from shopping, news and photography apps, and more.”

Much like the popular Siri from Apple, Google’s new wearable will give users answers to questions. Simply saying “Ok Google” to ask questions, like how tall is Tom Cruise, or what time does my flight leave, provides the user with the answers right on their wrist. Users can also perform tasks with this fashionable watch, like sending a text, set an alarm or call for a taxi.

The new wearable also gives users the capacity to keep track of health and fitness goals. Android Wear provides reminders and fitness summaries. The company also states, “Your favorite fitness apps can give you real-time speed, distance and time information on your wrist for your run, cycle or walk.”

Google

Google Glass is one of the first, and one of the most popular forms of wearable technology, setting the standard for other technology companies. Google just announced that it partnered with Luxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban and Oakley, in hopes to make Google Glass more fashionable and in turn more appealing to the masses.

Andrea Guerra, CEO of Luxottica Group, said in a statement, “We now have both a technology push and a consumer pull for wearable-technology products and applications. We believe it is high time to combine the unique expertise, deep knowledge and quality of our Group with the cutting-edge technology expertise of Google and give birth to a new generation of revolutionary devices."

Google hopes that this shift in wearables will help non-tech oriented consumers take interest in Google Glass.

Cuff

Wearable technology continues to focus on fashion-conscience consumers. Gone are the days of fashion eyesores for the sake of technology. Cuff a chic approach to personal safety, and is the best way to describe this fashionable line of necklaces, cuffs, and key chains. Each uniquely designed piece has a button that the user can push in case of emergency. Once the button is pressed, a group of friends and family that the user has preselected receives an alert, letting them know you need help. If they’re not wearing their cuff, no problem, the alert will go to their cell phone. If they are wearing their cuff, it will vibrate. The alert will send them your location and other important factors like allergies, medical history and insurance information.

What’s great about this? As personal safety gets harder and harder to maintain, this wearable technology could potentially start saving lives and bring a new and positive element to an otherwise scary world. This innovative idea keeps you and your loved ones safe and connected.

Wearable technology continues to work toward combining fashion and function. As we transition into a new age of technology, it’s exciting to see where the industry is going, as well as seeing how our daily life becomes easier and more organized because of wearable tech. One can’t help but picture James Bond talking into his cufflink at a disembodied voice. But we can expect a less geeky version of Google Glass, fashionable personal safety devices, and a chic line of watches that can help us organize our daily lives.

What will tech companies come up with next?