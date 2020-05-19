Article
Technology & AI

Fiat Chrysler recalls thousands of 500e models

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Fiat Chrysler is being forced to recall some of its electric models - the Fiat 500e - produced between March 22 2012 and January 29 2016, due to voltage spikes causing the propulsion system to shut down, increasing likelihood of crashing. This glitch had led to the company recalling 16,500 cars.

This model is currently only available in California and Oregon, but has made vivid the problem with electric cars being inherently more difficult to regulate and quality control. This particular issue was highlighted by the company during a routine component check as opposed to a customer complaint. It seems unlikely that the 500e will be released in Europe any time soon due to this setback. 

Automotive manufacturers which focus on electric-only cars, such as Tesla, have place a great deal more R&D and innovation in software, making their vehicles more stable. 

According to Reuters, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told an audience at the Brookings Institution last month: "I hope you don't buy it because every time I sell one it costs me $14,000. I'm honest enough to tell you that."

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

 

 

Sergio Marchionneelectric carsElectric vehiclesfiat
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI