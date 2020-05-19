Article
First Day Blackberry PlayBook Sales Better than Expected

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Available last Tuesday, Blackberry PlayBook sales are speculated to have done surprisingly well. Analysts say an estimated 50,000 units, including presales, were sold.

According to RBC Capital Markets analyst Mike Abramsky, RIM is on the path toward selling 500,000 tablets in its first month.

This report shows that previously low sales forecast for the Playbook were incorrect. The estimated sales figures puts launch day for the Blackberry PlayBook ahead of competitors such as the Motorola Xoom and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab. Obviously, the PlayBook was nowhere near Apple’s iPad first day sales figures which were upward of 300,000.

"The launch appears to have been stronger than the launch of Motorola's Xoom [Android] Tablet, or the Samsung Galaxy Tab, although it's too early to judge sustainability," Abramsky said in a note to clients according to The Montreal Gazette.

Abramsky and his team estimated these figures after speaking with 70 retail outlets including Best Buy, Staples and RadioShack. Reported sales ranged from light traffic to complete sell outs of the tablet. Additionally, Abramsky’s team used Best Buy’s online inventory tool to analyze another 180 locations sales.

Shortcomings of the BlackBerry PlayBook have been heavily criticized by the tablet industry. Issues such as the lack of stand-alone email and an incomplete consumer experience are a few that have tainted the Blackberry PlayBook launch. Abramsky sees RIM addressing the tablet’s problems with updates and new versions over the next few months. Currently, the PlayBook is only available with a wifi connection at prices ranging from $499-699.

