First Virtual Career Fair for Disabled Veterans Tomorrow

ON24 has partnered with Veteran Recruiting Services to launch the first ever online virtual career fair in an effort to help veterans with service related disabilities find employment.

“We are proud to support this by joining forces with Veteran Recruiting Services and dozens of America’s leading employers to help veterans with service-related disabilities find employment opportunities,” said Denise Persson, ON24 CMO.

Virtual career fairs present a lot of benefits to companies amid their search for new employees and job seekers through virtual communication. Traditional career fairs require investment including time and operational costs. A virtual fair, like those held by ON24, allows employers to conduct “mini-interview” in the ON24 software environment and share open positions available to job seekers. For veterans with disabilities, a virtual career fair offers even more benefit on the lack of travel front.

“Despite an improving employment outlook overall, unemployment remains high for military veterans, particularly for those with a service-related disability,” said Persson. “With the Virtual Career Fair for Veterans with Disabilities, we are applying the reliability, scalability and reach of our Platform 10 technology, along with our extensive experience implementing virtual career fairs, toward the goal of matching the talented men and women coming out of the armed forces with careers in the industries of their choice.”

Companies participating in tomorrow’s career fair including Progressive Insurance, Amtrak, Lowe’s, Intuit, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the U.S. Department of Treasury, Waste Management, Wellpoint and Xerox Business Services.

“We are pleased to be working with ON24 to provide the first virtual career fair for veterans with service-related disabilities,” said O’Brien. “Veterans with disabilities have a much tougher time finding employment. Through a virtual career fair we can give them equal access to employers and job opportunities. We encourage all veterans with service-related disabilities to register for this groundbreaking event.”

About the Virtual Career Fair for Veterans with Disabilities

Date: October 31, 2012

Time: 1pm EDT – 4pm EDT

Registration: www.veteranrecruiting.com

Twitter hashtag: #wehireveterans