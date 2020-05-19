Article
Technology & AI

First Virtual Career Fair for Disabled Veterans Tomorrow

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

ON24 has partnered with Veteran Recruiting Services to launch the first ever online virtual career fair in an effort to help veterans with service related disabilities find employment.

“We are proud to support this by joining forces with Veteran Recruiting Services and dozens of America’s leading employers to help veterans with service-related disabilities find employment opportunities,” said Denise Persson, ON24 CMO.

Virtual career fairs present a lot of benefits to companies amid their search for new employees and job seekers through virtual communication. Traditional career fairs require investment including time and operational costs.  A virtual fair, like those held by ON24, allows employers to conduct “mini-interview” in the ON24 software environment and share open positions available to job seekers. For veterans with disabilities, a virtual career fair offers even more benefit on the lack of travel front.

“Despite an improving employment outlook overall, unemployment remains high for military veterans, particularly for those with a service-related disability,” said Persson.  “With the Virtual Career Fair for Veterans with Disabilities, we are applying the reliability, scalability and reach of our Platform 10 technology, along with our extensive experience implementing virtual career fairs, toward the goal of matching the talented men and women coming out of the armed forces with careers in the industries of their choice.”

Companies participating in tomorrow’s career fair including Progressive Insurance, Amtrak, Lowe’s, Intuit, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the U.S. Department of Treasury, Waste Management, Wellpoint and Xerox Business Services.

“We are pleased to be working with ON24 to provide the first virtual career fair for veterans with service-related disabilities,” said O’Brien. “Veterans with disabilities have a much tougher time finding employment. Through a virtual career fair we can give them equal access to employers and job opportunities. We encourage all veterans with service-related disabilities to register for this groundbreaking event.”

 

About the Virtual Career Fair for Veterans with Disabilities

Date:  October 31, 2012

Time:  1pm EDT – 4pm EDT

Registration:  www.veteranrecruiting.com

Twitter hashtag: #wehireveterans

ON24webcastdisabled vetVeteran Recruiting Services
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI