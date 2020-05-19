Article
Technology & AI

Fitbit, Google sign new innovative healthcare partnership

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Wearables hardware company Fitbit has announced that it has signed a new collaborative agreement with Google that will look to accelerate innovation in the digital health sector.

Fitbit will look to connect its own user data with data such as electronic medical records listed on Google’s newly launched healthcare cloud platform, the Google Cloud Healthcare API, in the aim of providing a more comprehensive and detailed outlook on patients, better enabling doctors to track and diagnose diseases or conditions.

“Working with Google gives us an opportunity to transform how we scale our business, allowing us to reach more people around the world faster, while also enhancing the experience we offer to our users and the healthcare system,” said James Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Fitbit. “This collaboration will accelerate the pace of innovation to define the next generation of healthcare and wearables.”

The partnership will improve the management of chronic diseases such as diabetes, particularly through combination with Fitbit’s recently expanded capabilities in the wake of its acquisition of Twine Health – a collaborative disease management platform.

Further, as part of the agreement, Fitbit will make Google its sole cloud provider, making greater use of the tech giant’s AI, machine learning and predictive analytic algorithms.

“By enabling Fitbit to connect and manage key health and fitness data using our Google Cloud Healthcare API, we are getting one step closer to this goal,” said Gregory Moore MD, PhD, Vice President, Healthcare, Google Cloud.

“Together, we have the opportunity to deliver up-to-date information to providers, enhancing their ability to follow and manage the health of their patients and guide their treatment.”

