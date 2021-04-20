Five9 and MTM: Delivering seamless customer experiences

As Chief Marketing Officer at Five9, part of Murphy's goal is to create a two-way communication and ongoing connection between Five9 and their customers and partners.

In 2020, Medical Transportation Management (MTM) selected Five9 as their partner of choice for their new cloud contact centre. "Five9 and MTM share a similar mission to help our customers reimagine the customer experience and ultimately deliver business results. In some cases that reimagining could be simplification of process, in some cases it could be taking advantage of new technologies to help customers engage differently" Murphy says.

"In the case of MTM's mission to create a community of healthcare without barriers, Five9 supports that mission by working with MTM to create a more seamless experience where their customers and patients receive immediate, high-quality service through expanded streamlined automation, real-time analytics, and empowered service agents."

MTM chose Five9’s Intelligent Cloud Contact Center for its depths of functionality, scalability and exceptional professional services. Says Murphy, “Five9 offers a wide range of solutions to meet customers wherever they are in their digital transformation: from intelligent virtual agents that can help customers get started with modernization, to a full-scale integrated platform with AI and automation as part of its core modern architecture.

"The Five9 platform ultimately helps customers to engage with their customers and patients across the channels of their choice, such as voice, SMS, chat, email, or others. It also empowers their agents through AI and automation to help ensure the customer is getting the highest standard of service.

"MTM’s success lies in their ability to communicate and respond to transportation requests. The team at Five9 can help MTM create bi-directional flows of data that help make the customer experience more seamless. Specifically, MTM are working with Five9 to modernize their contact centre with cloud-based voice, workflow automation, workforce management, quality monitoring and speech analytics."

The partnership was formed after the two organizations were introduced by iSymplify, one of Five9's solution partners. "iSymplify was a trusted advisor, tasked with finding different vendors and working through the selection process. After a thorough process and proof of concept Five9 was chosen thanks to Five9’s platform, people and our ability to deliver proven results. It was very much a partnership where iSymplify were bringing the trusted advisor and Five9 were bringing the technologies and solutions that could help make MTM's vision a reality."

"We're very excited to partner with MTM and a partner like iSymplify, who know exactly what great customer experience is and who are always striving to make a more compelling customer experience for patients and for customers," Murphy adds. "That's where we believe the partnership will really bring a great trifecta because between the Five9 offering, MTM as a customer, and iSymplify as a partner, we can essentially bring all of those best practices together to help our customers like MTM help their customers – with exceptional customer experiences."