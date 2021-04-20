Five9 and MTM: Delivering seamless customer experiences
As Chief Marketing Officer at Five9, part of Murphy's goal is to create a two-way communication and ongoing connection between Five9 and their customers and partners.
In 2020, Medical Transportation Management (MTM) selected Five9 as their partner of choice for their new cloud contact centre. "Five9 and MTM share a similar mission to help our customers reimagine the customer experience and ultimately deliver business results. In some cases that reimagining could be simplification of process, in some cases it could be taking advantage of new technologies to help customers engage differently" Murphy says.
"In the case of MTM's mission to create a community of healthcare without barriers, Five9 supports that mission by working with MTM to create a more seamless experience where their customers and patients receive immediate, high-quality service through expanded streamlined automation, real-time analytics, and empowered service agents."
MTM chose Five9’s Intelligent Cloud Contact Center for its depths of functionality, scalability and exceptional professional services. Says Murphy, “Five9 offers a wide range of solutions to meet customers wherever they are in their digital transformation: from intelligent virtual agents that can help customers get started with modernization, to a full-scale integrated platform with AI and automation as part of its core modern architecture.
"The Five9 platform ultimately helps customers to engage with their customers and patients across the channels of their choice, such as voice, SMS, chat, email, or others. It also empowers their agents through AI and automation to help ensure the customer is getting the highest standard of service.
"MTM’s success lies in their ability to communicate and respond to transportation requests. The team at Five9 can help MTM create bi-directional flows of data that help make the customer experience more seamless. Specifically, MTM are working with Five9 to modernize their contact centre with cloud-based voice, workflow automation, workforce management, quality monitoring and speech analytics."
The partnership was formed after the two organizations were introduced by iSymplify, one of Five9's solution partners. "iSymplify was a trusted advisor, tasked with finding different vendors and working through the selection process. After a thorough process and proof of concept Five9 was chosen thanks to Five9’s platform, people and our ability to deliver proven results. It was very much a partnership where iSymplify were bringing the trusted advisor and Five9 were bringing the technologies and solutions that could help make MTM's vision a reality."
"We're very excited to partner with MTM and a partner like iSymplify, who know exactly what great customer experience is and who are always striving to make a more compelling customer experience for patients and for customers," Murphy adds. "That's where we believe the partnership will really bring a great trifecta because between the Five9 offering, MTM as a customer, and iSymplify as a partner, we can essentially bring all of those best practices together to help our customers like MTM help their customers – with exceptional customer experiences."
Tech salaries in the US continue to rise, report Dice
While the pandemic may have halted pay increases and slowed salary raises for many sectors, the tech and IT sector in the US witnessed growth with tech job salaries rising by 3.6% in 2020, with expected to continue to rise throughout 2021, according to the Dice 2021 Tech Salary Report.
This is hardly surprising given the pandemic and the increase in rates of digital transformation by businesses.
“Across nearly industry, COVID-19 accelerated priorities with regard to digitisation and digital transformation,” states the report. “Whereas e-commerce portals and digital offerings may have once been an afterthought for some organisations, the need for such features quickly became vital to organisational survival particularly for brick-and-mortar stores that had to temporarily close their doors.”
Biggest rises for cybersecurity analysts and data scientists
The occupations experiencing the biggest salary increases are those helping organizations process and analyze data, digitize and innovate their product offerings, ensuring their businesses remain efficient, profitable and crucially safe during the pandemic.
Due to the widespread adoption of remote work, which led to increased security vulnerabilities, cybersecurity analysts were, and continue to be, in demand, and this role saw the largest growth in salary of any occupation, up 16.3% to US$103.106..
As companies seek lower costs and faster product delivery, hiring of devops specialists who can help teams innovate faster and become more efficient, has become more common. This means develops engineers also saw significant pay rises of 12.2% (US$115,125).
It’s not just down to the pandemic that tech jobs are in demand, however, with longer-term trends in play. This is relevant to data scientists in particular, an increasingly in-demand role that saw one of the highest wage increases of 2020 at 12.8% (US$119.898) – due to data becoming increasingly valuable to businesses across nearly every industry.
And it’s a trend set to increase throughout 2021 and onwards. “Data-related professions will no doubt see their worth continue to increase, as businesses bind their long-term strategies to data analytics,” states the report.
Tech support engineers are also in demand given the salary increase to 8.2% (US$68,651), as are cloud engineers (up 6.3% to US$136,479).
When it comes to falling salaries in tech, it is the more traditional IT roles that are suffering with database admin staff, whose jobs are increasingly being automated, seeing salary declines of 4.9% and help desk technicians down 4%.
AI-based skills in high demand
When it comes the highest-paying skills, the trends of the past few years continue to dominate, with businesses nation-wide continuing to realise the importance of collecting, storing, cleaning and analysing enormous amounts of data.
The highest average salary increases were for the skills of RabbitMQ messaging broker, Vagrant for virtual-environment processing and the OmniGraffle diagramming tool.
AI skills saw a YOY salary increase of 7.3% (to US$131,907), while Machine Learning skills rose 3.1% to US$125,197. Natural Language Processing, which allows software to understand the nuances of human speech, and is vital to many emerging AI apps, rose 4.8% and MapReduce, a programming model vital for Big Data, also increased 2.1%.
2020 also saw a rise in interest in newer tools and frameworks, resulting in a compensation rise in these areas too, with more businesses becoming interested in Blockchain skills, with salaries increasing 5.2%.
Austin and Orlando among highest-paying tech states
Tech wages rose both in original tech hub, Silicon Valley, and Boston by 2.4%, which corresponds with the national average wage, suggesting their status as well-established tech hubs is alive and well.
However, it was in rising tech hub cities like Austin and Orlando, many of which are welcoming tech giants and startups following an exodus of some firms from Silicon Valley, where tech salaries have really risen.
Charlotte in North Caroline and Orlando in Florida witnessed the biggest tech pay rises, at 13.8% and 13.4%, respectively. This was closely followed by New York City with an 11.6% and then Austin (9.7% rise) and Philadelphia (9.3% rise).
It’s in such cities where local officials have spent years trying to foster a local tech scene, attracting startups fuelled by venture capital and creating a steady pipeline of young techies thanks to burgeoning ecosystems and regional universities.
Take Austin, which has witnessed an influx of tech giant relocations in the last year, from Tesla and Hewlett Packard to Oracle’s recent announcement. The city’s lower corporate taxes, looser regulations and affordable living make it a top tech hub.
However, there have also been declines with tech salary decreases also note, including in Portland, Seattle and Chicago.