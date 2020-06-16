Freshworks: an AI-powered enterprise platform

Dedicated to delivering intuitive, easy to setup and out-of-the-box style software, Freshworks is a transformative partner for North American business

The company provides organisations of varying sizes with SaaS customer engagement solutions that make it easy for support, sales and marketing professionals to communicate effectively with customers for better service.

The organisation believes in better software, which is ready to go, easy to set up and use, while requiring minimal customisation.

Freshworks platform

The Freshworks platform provides everything you need to deliver intuitive and engaging experiences across the board. By leveraging it, you can:

Keep customers for life

CX and Sales create relationships that span a lifetime by delighting their customers at every touchpoint.

Accelerate digital transformation

IT and Operations automate, integrate and customise workflows through a single, unified platform.

Extend your experience

Developers create custom application stacks through apps built by its thriving community.

Via the Freshworks’ platform, achieve enterprise scale by providing rich API for custom integration, developer portal and over 1,000 marketplace apps.

Create a supportive ecosystem

Develop apps that integrate your systems and customise workflows that enable your team to enjoy a unified software experience.

Leverage powerful technology

It provides everything needed to supercharge your engagement experience, such as open APIs, a serverless framework powered by AWS and powerful search capabilities.

Integrate your ideas, data and workflows

Its enterprise-class solutions provides control over data through analytics and a 360-degree view of master customer records.

The company offers Freshworks 360 - the ultimate customer-for-life software suite - which allows engagement with customers at all steps of their journey. Freshworks solutions and experts can support, accelerate and improve inventory management efforts as your supply chain and business grows. It provides omnichannel customer engagement, in-context collaboration and integrated experience. Its products include:

freshdesk

freshservice

freshcaller

freshconnect

freshsuccess

freshsales

freshchat

freshteam

freshping

freshmarketer

freshrelease

freshstatus



Freddy AI

Freshworks AI, known as Freddy AI, helps sales, marketing and support professionals with predictive insights across the customer journey. Through Freddy AI, data scientists aren’t required to unlock the value of customer data. Freddy AI builds and refines its machine learning models to make the power of AI accessible and allow the automation of repetitive tasks and provide compelling insights.

Freshworks believes that every organisation should have access to AI and ML that is quick to deploy, affordable and without compromising on enterprise complexity. Freddy AI works across the entire customer journey - from prospect to customer success. It works quietly in the background, learning and developing skills to drive sales velocity and support productivity.

Gartner Magic Quadrant

In this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Centre, Freshworks was named a Visionary and last year, a ‘Niche Player’. Gartner lists its strengths as:

Collaboration - Its vision is to enable better customer conversations, with a focus on internal collaboration beyond agents. It continues to expand its case management basics with innovative features from the acquisitions of AnsweriQ and Natero.

Customer growth - As Freshwork’s portfolio has matured, Gartner has recognised an increasing number of larger-scale Freshdesk deployments that contribute to nearly 50% of the vendor’s current revenue.

Large marketplace - With over 1,000 apps and connectors, the Freshworks Marketplace opens up an ecosystem for developers, customers and partners. Lots of the apps are published by Freshworks and are available for free.