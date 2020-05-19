Gartner: Top 10 technology trends

As technology continues to advance, there is no stopping the digital disruption impacting organisations and industries around the world.

For many years, digitalisations was centered around devices delivering insightful digital services, although this is still important, Gartner highlights that digital trends are becoming more structured around ‘people-centric smart spaces’.

With this in mind, Business Chief USA takes a closer look at Gartner’s top 10 strategic technology trends that are predicted to continue the drive towards global digitalisation creating disruption and new opportunities over the next decade.

Hyper-automation

Over the next 10 years, organisations will see an increase in hyper-automation, a term which is defined as organisations combining artificial intelligence and machine learning to swiftly identify and automate as many business processes as possible.

“By 2022, applications integrations delivered with robotic process automation (RPA) will grow by 40% year on year.”

Multi-experience

Multi-experience, the concept of replacing technology-literate people with people-literate technology. Multi-experience builds upon the traditional concept of a computer evolving from a single point of interaction, to include multiple human senses creating a high quality and more immersive experience.

“By 2021, at least one-third of enterprises will have deployed a multi-experience development platform to support mobile, web, conversational and augmented reality development.”

Democratisation

Democratisation focuses on four key areas: application development, data and analytics, design, and knowledge. Democratisation is often referred to as ‘citizen access’, the technology provides advice, takes action and extends the expertise of its user.

“By 2024, 75% of large enterprises will be using at least four low-code development tools for both IT application development and citizen development initiatives.”

Human augmentation

Using technology and science, human augmentation is used to heighten a person’s cognitive and physical experiences. While this concept isn’t new, it is evolving. Technology is now on the brink of moving beyond replacing human capabilities with augmentation, to creating superhuman capabilities.

“Through 2023, 30% of IT organizations will extend BYOD policies with ‘bring your own enhancement’ (BYOE) to address augmented humans in the workforce.”

Transparency and traceability

Currently, organisations are facing a trust crisis. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of how organisations are using data. Over the next decade, both from an ethical and business standpoint, organisations should embrace explainable AI and transparent data policies, in addition to increasing legislations and regulatory issues.

“By 2020, Gartner expects companies that are digitally trustworthy will generate 20% more online profit than those that aren’t.”

Empowered edge

Edge computing is where information processing and content collection and delivery is placed closer to the information’s source to keep traffic local and distributed to reduce latency. Empowered edge looks at how this technology is building the foundations for smart spaces, as well as moving key applications and services closer to those using them.

“By 2023, there could be more than 20 times as many smart devices at the edge of the network as in conventional IT roles.”

Distributed cloud

Distributed cloud - the distribution of public cloud services, outside of the providers physical data center, but still controlled by the provider. With distributed cloud, the provider is responsible for all aspects of the service including: architecture, delivert, operations, governance and updates.

“By 2024, most cloud service platforms will provide at least some services that execute at the point of need.”

Autonomous things

Autonomous things, the concept of using artificial intelligence to automate functions previously conducted by humans.

“By 2023, over 30% of operational warehouse workers will be supplemented by collaborative robots.”

Practical blockchain

Blockchain, a type of distribution ledger which expands chronologically ordered lists of cryptographically signed and irrevocable transactional records shared by all network participants. A complete blockchain includes five key elements: distribution, immutability, decentralisation, encryption and tokenization.

“By 2023, blockchain will be scalable technically, and will support trusted private transactions with the necessary data confidentiality.”

AI security

While artificial intelligence brings a multitude of opportunities and benefits, these new digital innovations will inevitably increase the potential points of attack. Organisations should look to use artificial intelligence for security to protect the artificially powered systems, as well as leverage artificial intelligence to enhance security and anticipate criminal uses of the technology.

“Through 2022, 30% of all AI cyberattacks will leverage training-data poisoning, AI model theft or adversarial samples to attack AI-powered systems.”

