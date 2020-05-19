GE and Microsoft collaborate to enhance connectivity

GE and Microsoft have announced their intentions to partner up, making GE’s Predix platform for the Industrial Internet available on Microsoft’s Azure Cloud.

This is the first step in a much larger collaboration between the two companies, enabling global customers to take advantage of Microsoft’s enterprise cloud applications.

Businesses are always looking for new ways to connect their technology, and bringing Predix to Azure allows greater choice and flexibility for customers, securely harnessing the power of data between systems of intelligence.

Jeff Immelt, CEO of GE, said: “Connecting industrial machines to the internet through the cloud is a huge step toward simplifying business processes and reimagining how work gets done.

“GE is helping its customers extract value from the vast quantities of data coming out of those machines and is building an ecosystem of industry-leading partners like Microsoft that will allow the Industrial Internet to thrive on a global scale.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said: “Every industry and every company around the world is being transformed by digital technology. Working with companies like GE, we can reach a new set of customers to help them accelerate their transformation across every line of business — from the factory floor to smart buildings.”

A video of Satya Nadella and Jeff Immelt discussing the announcement on stage at the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference can be viewed here.

