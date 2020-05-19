Article
Technology & AI

GE and Microsoft collaborate to enhance connectivity

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

GE and Microsoft have announced their intentions to partner up, making GE’s Predix platform for the Industrial Internet available on Microsoft’s Azure Cloud.

This is the first step in a much larger collaboration between the two companies, enabling global customers to take advantage of Microsoft’s enterprise cloud applications.

Businesses are always looking for new ways to connect their technology, and bringing Predix to Azure allows greater choice and flexibility for customers, securely harnessing the power of data between systems of intelligence.

Jeff Immelt, CEO of GE, said: “Connecting industrial machines to the internet through the cloud is a huge step toward simplifying business processes and reimagining how work gets done.

“GE is helping its customers extract value from the vast quantities of data coming out of those machines and is building an ecosystem of industry-leading partners like Microsoft that will allow the Industrial Internet to thrive on a global scale.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said: “Every industry and every company around the world is being transformed by digital technology. Working with companies like GE, we can reach a new set of customers to help them accelerate their transformation across every line of business — from the factory floor to smart buildings.”

A video of Satya Nadella and Jeff Immelt discussing the announcement on stage at the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference can be viewed here.

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the July issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

GEcloud technologySatya NadellaMicrosoft
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI