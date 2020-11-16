GE digitally transforms Albany International Airport

Working together Albany International Airport and General Electric (GE) have collaborated to demonstrate new technologies that can make air travel safer in a post COVID-19 pandemic world.

So far the two organisations have announced the airports use of GE Aviation’s Wellness Trace App to track COVID-19 cleaning protocols, however in the next few weeks the two plan to announce other digital technologies including advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning that have been deployed at the airport.

“We’re proud to have GE partner with Albany International Airport, as we advance our new and forward-looking Master Plan that will establish a benchmark for the future design and operation of the nation’s airports. The use of GE’s cutting-edge Wellness Trace App is a major first step in our joint efforts to integrate new digital solutions to create safer travel in a post-pandemic world,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority.

“We believe the digital vision Albany International Airport is advancing is exactly the kind of template airports and airlines will need to ensure safe, healthy travel through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. We’re proud to have Albany International sign on as our launch customer. The App is helping them closely track COVID-19 cleaning protocols today, with the potential to track other health screening as the Industry and regulators navigate safe travel in a post-pandemic world,” added Andrew Coleman, general manager of GE Aviation’s Digital Group.

What we know about the Wellness Trace App

Officially, GE Aviation launched its App in June 2020, following its collaborative partnership with TE FOOD and Eurofins to develop the app.

Secured by Blockchain, the Wellness Trace App is said to provide a comprehensive platform for tracking COVID-19 screening for both passengers and employees, as well as having the capability to set protocols for tracking the cleaning of objects at the airport and onboard aircrafts.

The goal of the Wellness Trace App is to “have the public light the way for safe travel,” with a vision to allow the public to provide real time feedback on the cleanliness of their travel.

“It’s exciting that Albany International Airport is partnering with GE on cutting edge technology that may help travelers feel safer since COVID-19 has changed our world. Being able to scan a QR code and know the last time that surface at the airport was cleaned may alleviate some of the stress and uncertainty people are feeling as they venture out and bring back a sense of confidence. Any reassurance we can give people as they travel that they are doing so safely is important,” commented Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.

Albany International Airport has started its three month trial for the Wellness Trace App. Following the three months, GE Aviation and Albany International Airport officials will review the experience, as well as discuss potential updates or improvements, and the feasibility to expand the apps use for health screening.

While Albany International Airport is the first customer added to the Wellness Trace App, GE Aviation is actively looking to onboard many others too.

