General Motors, Honda sign new electric vehicle battery agreement

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
General Motors has announced that it has signed a new agreement with Japanese automaker Honda in the way of accelerating both companies’ plans for electric vehicle development, particularly within the North American market.

The deal will see the two collaborating to enhance GM’s next generation EME 1.0 batteries that Honda will then source for its electric vehicle models, supporting the product development of both companies.

“This new, multiyear agreement with Honda further demonstrates General Motors’ capability to innovate toward a profitable electric portfolio,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“GM’s decades of electrification experience and strategic EV investments, alongside Honda’s commitment to advancing mobility, will result in better solutions for our customers and progress on our zero emissions vision.”

This latest agreement with expand on the existing partnership between GM and Honda who previously signed the industry’s first manufacturing joint venture to produce an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system by 2020.

This is still ongoing in itself, with both companies looking to create a more affordable commercial solution for the use of hydrogen fuel cell and storage systems.

“In addition to our ongoing joint development and production of fuel cells, this battery component collaboration will enable us to take a new step toward the realization of a sustainable society,” said Takashi Sekiguchi, Chief Officer for Automobile Operations and Managing Officer of Honda.

