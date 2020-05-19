GM to bring autonomous vehicle capabilities to all Cadillacs in 2020

General Motors (GM) has announced that it will be expanding the scope of its Super Cruise driving assistance feature, bringing the technology to all Cadillac models beginning 2020.

Super Cruise is a semi-automated driving system that enable hands-free driving on freeways for extending time periods, including automated braking capabilities.

The technology uses state of the art LiDAR technology, high precision GPS and a network of camera and radar sensors.

“Cadillac is proud to be the leader for the company’s innovation,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac President. “Groundbreaking technologies like these continue to provide unparalleled comfort and convenience for our customers.”

In the announcement, GM also revealed that it would be looking to bring vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications to the Cadillac Crossover models, with the view of eventually expanding this across the Cadillac range.

“The expansion of Super Cruise and V2X communications technology demonstrates Cadillac’s commitment to innovation, and to making customers’ lives better,” said Mark Reuss, GM Executive Vice President of Global Product Development. “GM is just as committed to ushering in a new era of personal transportation, and technologies like these will enable it.”

The statement highlight progress in GM’s autonomous vehicle development, particularly towards the company’s goal of launching a commercial fleet of fully autonomous taxis in 2019.