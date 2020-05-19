Google Business Tool: Managing Your Online Identity

Tired of not knowing how you’re represented online? Want to keep track of your online identity—what people are saying about you and what’s already out there? Google has announced its new online tool that will help manage your online identity: Me on the Web.

As your online identity is determined by what you post and what others post about you, the tool will help make navigating your online identity easier. Resources, such as information on controlling what’s about you on the web, and alerts when new information is published is part of the offerings “Me on the Web” is providing.

Set up Google Alerts for mentions of your name and email address in websites and news stories. “Me on the Web” even suggests search terms you may want to monitor.

Information on controlling third-party information posted about you online is also available with the new Google tool. Get tips on how to remove unwanted content or how to combat it by use of self-published posts that may rank higher on search engines.

It’s easy to see how this new tool can help a lot of people manage information that’s online and create a better identity. Its tips and tricks will surely be helpful, especially when navigating the world of website public policies.

Google plans to continue to explore ways to help its users, but this new tool is taking large steps. With “Me on the Web” Google is making managing online identities easier.