Google Cloud: digitally evolving Lloyds Banking Group

Google Cloud announces a collaborative partnership with Lloyds Banking Group to help drive its digital evolution and public cloud transformation.

As part of Lloyd Banking Group’s commitment to investing US$3.9bn, to transform its operations to 'be successful in a digital world', Google has established a five year strategic collaborative partnership with the financial institution to evolve its public cloud transformation.

"Banking customers today expect secure access to their funds, without downtime, and delivered through the modern experiences they receive in other aspects of their lives," commented Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud, CEO. "We are proud to work with such a storied institution as Lloyds Banking Group, which helped to create—and continues to redefine—the next generation of financial services."

As part of the strategic collaboration, Google will deploy a number of Google Cloud services to help streamline, modernise and improve the Group’s experience for its 26mn customers.

In addition Google Cloud experts will also collaborate with Lloyd Banking Group to enhance engineering disciplines within the institution, to boost efficiency and provide new and innovative services to its retail and commercial customers.

"As the UK's largest digital bank we have made strong progress in transforming not only our systems, but also how we work,” commented Zaka Mian, Group Transformation Director, Lloyds Banking Group. "The size of our digital transformation is huge and Google Cloud's capabilities will help drive this forward, increasing the pace of innovation, as well as bringing new services to our customers quickly and at scale. This collaboration gives us a strategic advantage to continue as a leader in banking technology."

