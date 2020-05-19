Google honours Onix for innovative cloud solutions

Leading cloud solutions provider Onix has been honoured by Google with its eleventh Cloud Partner of the Year award.

Recognised for its instrumental contributions to the Google Cloud ecosystem, including innovative cloud migration solutions, Onix has proven itself time and time again as a valuable contributor to Google’s tech infrastructure.

“We are honoured and humbled to win this important award. It’s a testament to the skills of our team and the tireless work we perform on behalf of our valued customers,” commented Tim Needles, CEO of Onix.

“While we achieved this award for our cloud migration expertise, we also provide comprehensive cloud services tailored to each customer’s needs, helping them achieve their strategic goals.”

Evolving in the digital world

Originally established in 1992, Onix has experienced several changes in direction until finally settling on cloud solutions as its niche. During that time, it has seen other tech companies fade away for failing to adapt, a fate which it strives to avoid.

Offering a range of services and experience which exemplify its position as a market leader, Onix can assist companies with cloud infrastructure, containerisation, migration, backup & recovery, big data & machine learning and more.

Proving itself to be a company on top of its game, a portion of Onix’s application was an overview of its cloud migration work with Batteries Plus Bulbs, one of the US’ most successful consumers electronics companies.

One of the tools utilised by Onix in this endeavour was Google Cloud Migrate for Compute Engine, an intuitive cloud deployment programme.

Jason Thelen, Infrastructure Architect at Batteries Plus, said, “Onix’s team demonstrated notable skill and knowledge, and we were comfortable with their capabilities and the tools they were bringing forward in the project.”

It was for the quality of its products, services and delivery that Onix has been once again selected by Google as a prime example of excellence within the industry.

Concluding, Carolee Gearhart, VP at Google Cloud, praised the company’s dedication. “Onix has demonstrated strong expertise and results in cloud migration over the past year, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to help customers succeed.”

