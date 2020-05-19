Article
Google Nexus 7 vs. the Rest of the Best (Infographic)

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Yesterday Google brought itself to the forefront of technology news by announcing its new tablet, the Nexus 7. It won’t be available until mid-July, but people are already buzzing about its features and how they stack up next to other tablets currently available and Microsoft’s recently unveiled Surface tablet.

The Nexus 7 runs on Google's Jelly Bean operating system, which steps up Android's functionality and performance. Jelly Bean is more user-friendly than previous Android versions and its Google vocal search stands up to Apple's Siri.

Curious about the details? Take a look at the chart below from Thomson Reuters. It breaks down the key stats of not only the Nexus 7, but Amazon’s Kindle Fire, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0 and 10.1), Microsoft’s Surface RT and Pro and Apple’s new iPad, based on the information currently available.

 

 

For more information about Google Nexus 7, check out Google's promo video:

