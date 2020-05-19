Google Nexus 7 vs. the Rest of the Best (Infographic)

Yesterday Google brought itself to the forefront of technology news by announcing its new tablet, the Nexus 7. It won’t be available until mid-July, but people are already buzzing about its features and how they stack up next to other tablets currently available and Microsoft’s recently unveiled Surface tablet.

The Nexus 7 runs on Google's Jelly Bean operating system, which steps up Android's functionality and performance. Jelly Bean is more user-friendly than previous Android versions and its Google vocal search stands up to Apple's Siri.

Curious about the details? Take a look at the chart below from Thomson Reuters. It breaks down the key stats of not only the Nexus 7, but Amazon’s Kindle Fire, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0 and 10.1), Microsoft’s Surface RT and Pro and Apple’s new iPad, based on the information currently available.

For more information about Google Nexus 7, check out Google's promo video: