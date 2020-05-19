Google Offers New Services for Computers and Mobiles

Written by Katie Wegner

Google makes the life of the modern digital-addict so much easier. The many features, browsers, and services that Google offers make being constantly plugged into multiple electronics more efficient and addicting. Google seems to be always thinking how to improve and update its myriad of services. This past week was no exception as Google released three services for the busy digital consumer.



First, the finished version of the Chrome Web browsing software for desktop and laptop computers was released on Tuesday. Google improved the settings for bookmarks, passwords, searches and home pages and enhanced protection from infected websites. The Chrome browser software is available for free at google.com/chrome and Google assured that earlier versions of the Web browser already in use will be automatically updated.



Next, Google upgraded its Google Maps to suggest faster routes to drivers based on real-time traffic conditions, calling it Google Maps Navigation. Google Maps Navigation was released in test mode to show various routes with estimated travel times. It uses red, green and yellow color-coding to show traffic development.



Previously, Google maps would choose routes without examining current traffic conditions. Now the Google Navigation will “automatically guide you along the best route given the current traffic conditions” says Roy Williams, a software engineer with the Google Maps team. This Navigation feature is available in North America and Europe where both Google Maps Navigation and real-time traffic data are available.



Lastly, the feature Instant Previews is now available on mobile Androids and iOs devices. Instant Preview allows users to quickly identify content by looking at the visual search results—the “preview” of the website--rather than navigating between websites and search results. On an Android, a few swipes of the finger on Instant Previews quickly separates the wheat from the chaff in search results.





