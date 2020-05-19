Google Wallet Rumoured to be Launched Soon

Google Wallet is expected to be launched fairly soon. Announced last May, the somewhat delayed release is being quietly implemented with rumours of the app being in use in San Francisco and in a few American Eagle locations throughout the US.

But what exactly is Google Wallet? Google is implementing NFC technology to turn your phone into your wallet. In collaboration with Citi, MasterCard, First Data and Sprint, Google Wallet is a smartphone app that will allow users to tap, pay and purchase on-the-go.

Back in May, Stephanie Tilenius, VP of Commerce and Payments at Google said about the technology, "Today, we’ve joined with leaders in the industry to build the next generation of mobile commerce. With Citi, MasterCard, First Data and Sprint we’re building an open commerce ecosystem that for the first time will make it possible for you to pay with an NFC wallet and redeem consumer promotions all in one tap, while shopping offline.”

With more field test locations quietly popping up and the recent YouTube video teaser release, many are speculating Google Wallet’s official release to be coming soon. Originally slotted to be launched in the US this summer, this new Google app has been heavily anticipated.

Either way Google is doing a great job at ramping up the new technology. Either on purpose or not, rumours are flying, and many are wondering when they’ll be able to get their own hands on the technology. No matter what, it seems, early adopters are craving this pay as you go technology which could lead to a spectacular Google app launch.

Will you leave your wallet and purses behind? It is hard to imagine no longer needing your wallet, but the recent BMO ‘Tap and Go’ payment app as well as Google’s soon to be released rival application will make it easier for those who prefer to carry the minimal.