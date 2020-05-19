Harley Ellis Devereaux merges with Integrated Design Group

Michigan-based architecture and engineering firm Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED) has merged with Integrated Design Group, an architecture and design firm with a speciality in data center planning based in Boston and Dallas.

Peter Devereaux, FAIA, Chairman of HED said in a press release: "Many of our clients in healthcare, higher education, and corporate work, for example, are seeking this intelligence and specialized expertise. This is an example of our strong ability to bring additional resources and insight to the table for our clients."

The US data center market has been predicted to grow to approximately US$10bn annually by 2023, according to research by Arizton, which found that “the increasing number of construction facilities in places such as Virginia, Texas, California, New York, North Carolina, and Illinois will create lucrative opportunities for operators in the US market. The growing adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT solutions will lead to the development of additional facilities in the US data center market.”

Toni Asfour, Managing Principal of the Boston and Dallas offices, for Integrated Design Group notes that, "data storage, transmission, and security are supporting almost every aspect of contemporary life. Our leadership in this realm is long and deep; we bring market intelligence to all scales of this work. Our clients to-date have included tech and retail corporations, financial, healthcare, pharma, and educational institutions, as well as multi-tenant, cloud, and hyperscale data center providers."

According to Devereaux, "we are committed to strategic growth that increases the firm's ability to create positive impacts for our clients and their stakeholders," he says. "Bringing the ID team into the HED family is a step on our journey toward expanding our expertise to enable a greater impact for our clients. It also allows us to reach new audiences - both in this new market sector for HED and in all the sectors we can now better serve in the regions surrounding Boston and Dallas."

Integrated Design Group’s leadership team and staff have joined the HED staff working in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento offices. The team is now 420 people strong.