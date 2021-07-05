Health Recovery Solutions: The new standard of care

It is safe to say that COVID-19 has impacted the healthcare sector in more ways than one. From switching entire systems to virtual overnight, ramping up around the clock service and revamping the entire patient care model, a lot is to be said about the digital transformation of the sector at large. Technology partners are working tirelessly at the frontline in efforts to boost patient care and safety, and one such organisation is Health Recovery Solutions.

Founded in 2012 by three college roommates in a one-bedroom, New York City apartment, HRS has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Today, HRS partners with over 220 leading health systems, spanning 46 states, servicing nearly 225,000 patients, across 90 disease conditions. It is now a nationally recognized provider of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions. In order to best understand the advantage of having a remote monitoring solution in place, Sudeep Pisipaty, VP of Strategy and Value-Based Care explains "For many patients, including high-risk, chronic patients, they're often discharged without digital tools to aide them in their recovery process. It's these patients we see return back to the hospitals, and the same patients we have opportunity to engage, intervene, and empower in self-care management.” HRS’ focus is to empower patients with technology-based solutions to help them manage their diagnosis independently, but also help healthcare providers, like MercyOne, manage total cost of care over time.

Speaking about how HRS started collaborating with large-scale providers, Doug Lang, HRS’ VP of Client Growth says, “For the last 10 years we've been working with hundreds of providers across the entire landscape. We really got our start with home health agencies, because they were the path of least resistance and already had the infrastructure and workflows to monitor these patients.” Soon after, the team at HRS was fully involved with transforming RPM to larger regional medical establishments – from physician groups to health systems and payers.

Healthcare providers today are faced with a number of challenges when considering a shift to remote monitoring, a prominent one being the lack of appropriate infrastructure. HRS recognizes this challenge and aids providers in increasing workflow efficiency and capacity for care and maximising value in terms of what’s delivered to patients. Furthermore, COVID-19 has caused rural communities to become cut off due to travel restrictions, and health centres are experiencing an overall shortage of physicians and nurses due to employee burnout. A silver lining to the pandemic, however, is that the possibilities of telehealth have been brought into the spotlight. Remote connectivity solutions have now enabled patients to connect with their providers, families and caregivers without putting their lives at risk.

HRS provides a number of ancillary Bluetooth peripherals such as pulse oximeters, heart and lung rhythm devices, scales, and BP monitors. These allow patients the freedom to virtually connect to their clinician and health centres without stepping foot outside their homes. HRS’ goal is to create a device-agnostic environment as the world continues to adopt a lower-touch model as the new standard of care.