Article
Technology & AI

High-Tech Dog Collar Texts Owners When Pups Get Overheated

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Even though it’s not recommended, owners nonetheless leave their pets in their cars. Whether due to non-dog friendly business or a quick stop that takes longer than expected, pets can get overheated or even die from high temperatures within owners’ vehicles. Due to this problem, Canadian ad agency Rethink and the Toronto Humane Society have paired up to create a high-tech dog collar that will text an owner when their pet is in trouble.

Inspired by founder Starkman’s own close call with his dog Hefty, Rethink’s dog collar utilizes a SIM card, thermistor and a coded chip. When a dog’s temperature passes 26 degrees Celsius the collar texts and alerts owners in an effort to save their pet’s lives. Expected to be launched in 2013, the collar is expected to be priced around $20.

“We never ever under any circumstance want anyone leaving a dog in a car,” Starkman said to the Toronto Star— but “if the collar does end up saving a dog in a car, we’ll obviously be thrilled in that result.”

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

 

The Toronto Humane Society and Rethink have also launched a PSA campaign about leaving dogs in the car. Titled #Dog Friendly, the PSA creates a community that shares dog friendly spots, information about how a dog can be in serious trouble less than 15 minutes trapped in a hot car, ways to recognize a distressed dog and ways to alert the Toronto Humane Society when witnessing a dog locked in the car.

The Toronto Humane Society PSA is below: 

pet technologydog collar technologydog collarToronto Humane Society
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI