Home Depot to hire 1,000 tech professionals this year

As part of a strategic investment plan that Home Depot has pledged $11.1bn towards over the next three years, the company has said that it will be hiring 1,000 new technology professionals over the coming year.

The appointments will be primarily made at its technology centers in the cities of Atlanta, Austin and Dallas, with these workers set to support the company’s innovation and digital initiatives.

The company is investing in technology for a range of different applications, from improving its supply chain, to bolstering its ecommerce platform.

“With the rapidly changing retail environment, this is easily one of the most exciting places to work in technology,” said Matt Carey, EVP and chief information officer of The Home Depot. “Our team is building some of the most advanced software anywhere to help customers shop whenever, wherever and however they want.”

Having been named on Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies list, the $200bn retailer is looking to both enhance its standing to its traditional competitors, such as rival US firm Lowe’s, whilst also fending off competition from growing ecommerce players like Amazon.

The further 1,000 hires that include positions such as software engineers, UX designers and product management will add to the company’s existing team of 2,800 tech workers.