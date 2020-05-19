Honda Canada Informs Customers of Personal Data Theft

Honda Canada has informed thousands of its customers of the theft of personal data information from its systems. Those specifically affected in the attack are Honda and Acura customers.

The stolen information was related to a 2009 program that promoted customer registration at the myHonda website. Information stolen from the attack included customer names, addresses, vehicle identification numbers and a percentage of Honda Financial Services account numbers. Honda assures that the data stolen did not include data that is typically used in identity theft or fraud cases.

"Honda sincerely apologizes for this incident and we are working diligently to protect your information and improve our data security procedures," said Honda Canada to The Canadian Press.

Customers should be alert to marketing campaigns from third parties that reference Honda ownership.



"Honda does not share its customer information with unauthorized third parties and does not contact customers asking for financial information," said Honda Canada.

Customers with questions related to this incident can call 1-800-839-2826.

Hacker attacks have been in the news recently, especially in relation to Sony PlayStation Network customers whose information was stolen last month. This is the second security breach of Canadian information as Sony Ericsson customers' information was stolen earlier this week.

This recent extreme hacker attack on larger corporations and their users personal information is leading to questions about how safe information is in the hands of a company. People might start to think twice about sharing personal information with their favourite brands as a result.