Honda to Incorporate Siri into Select 2013 Cars

Honda announced today its plans to integrate support for Apple’s Siri into select 2013 vehicles. Available as a dealer installed option, Siri will be offered in the 2013 Honda Accord, the Acura RDX and ILX later this year.

Drivers with a compatible iPhone that runs iOS 6 will be able to direct Siri to “perform a number of specific tasks” while driving. Utilizing Eyes Free mode, Siri will offer hands-free functionality that keeps drivers' “eyes on the road and hands on the wheel,” and will prevent the iOS device from lighting up the screen.

"iPhone has become so integral to people's lives that they continue to use them in their vehicles," said Vicki Poponi, assistant vice president of automobile product planning, American Honda. "Offering Honda and Acura owners Siri and its Eyes Free mode via Bluetooth is an incredible opportunity to provide next-generation connectivity and meet our customers' ever-changing needs."

Eyes Free mode, as described by Apple, will allow drivers to ask Siri to call people, select and play music, hear and compose text messages, use Maps to get directions, read notifications, find calendar information, add reminders and more. “It’s just another way Siri helps you get things done, even when you’re behind the wheel,” said Apple on its website.

Honda believes the addition of Siri Eyes Free mode as an in-vehicle tool “will help meet the connectivity and convenience needs of its customers in a responsible manner.” Owners will be able to access Siri through their vehicle’s Bluetooth HandsFreeLink paired with its onboard microphone and speakers.

