How online businesses can learn from recent dating site hacks

It was the shock heard around the world. No, not really—however, those who belonged to famous (and let’s face it, a tad bit trashy) online dating sites such as Ashley Madison, Cougar Life and Established Men were most likely a little shocked to learn that their private information was hacked. After all, it’s one thing to be a part of such a culture when your membership is kept secret. But what happens when other people (i.e. friends and colleagues) learn that you belong to a network that promotes infidelity?

Not that we promote cheating at Business Review Canada, but hacking is a criminal act; we want to help online businesses protect themselves, their work and their clients. Therefore, we’ve put together a few tips that can help ensure privacy for business leaders or executives.

Avoid public computers

While avoiding public computes isn’t as necessary as avoiding public bathrooms, there are still certain actions that should never be done on a public computer, such as checking logging in and checking company emails. Hackers can add Keylogger to public computers at airports and cafes, which can grab your employees’ username and password.

Avoid free Wi-Fi

Free Wi-Fi may sound appealing, but is it really free? Hackers can effortlessly hijack a user’s account and access email, social media and online banking.

Avoid public email listing

If at all possible, employees’ email addresses should never be listed publicly. Cyber criminals have been known to troll for these email addresses and then hack into business accounts. In a sense, publically listing an employees’ email address makes it easier for a hacker to commit the illegal act.

Avoid using weak passwords

It’s important to create strong passwords, passwords that can’t be easily guessed. It’s just as equally vital to create different, unique passwords for different sites. Never use the same password more than once. In doing so, you are almost inviting criminals to hack every site you belong to.

Avoid sharing passwords

Okay, you’ve created a password, a strong password. Whatever you do, don’t share said password. Never share your password with anyone, including colleagues, friends and loved ones. Furthermore, never give your password to someone over the phone. Hackers have been known to call and impersonate law enforcement—don’t fall for it!

