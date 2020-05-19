How to Pick a Computer That Fits Your Needs

Written by David Malmborg

If you’re a small business owner looking to upgrade your existing IT equipment or buy new computers for your expanding operations, it’s important to take the time to make the right decision. Purchasing too little computing capacity can hinder your employees’ ability to work, while too many just waste resources.

Here are a few key computer specs to keep in mind when deciding what kind of hardware you really need:

The processor handles all computing tasks, no matter how simple or complex—your computer can only go as fast as your processor will allow. Choosing the right one is not a simple matter of finding the fastest operating frequency, however. You should consider whether the processor in question is single- or multi-core and whether the system comes with an appropriate cooling method to keep the temperatures safe. RAM – Random access memory (RAM) plays another huge part in computer speed. RAM is short-term memory that is used to load software and manipulate data. Having more RAM allows your computer to work faster by reducing the number of times that the computer must read from or write to the hard disk in order to complete a task. It’s a good idea to get as much RAM as you can afford, with 4 GB becoming the standard. Keep in mind that the more applications you run, generally the more RAM you’ll need—buy enough memory to keep up with the demands of your business growth.

More SMB Computer Buying Tips

Buying refurbished hardware can reduce your costs by a lot—they’re just as good as new components, and they have the added benefit of being looked at by the manufacturer and checked for quality before shipping. Set up buying agreements – Many vendors are willing to enter into buying agreements with small businesses to offer volume discounts and similar promotions. Check to see whether this is an option for you.

Buying new computers for your office can be a challenge, but one that you can accomplish with the right preparation. Good luck.

About the Author: David Malmborg works with Dell, and enjoys writing about technology. In his spare time he enjoys reading, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. If you would like to learn more about Dell computers, click here.