Article
Technology & AI

HTC jumps on augmented reality bandwagon through new investment

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It has recently been announced that HTC has invested in augmented reality company Lumus, alongside Quanta Computer, Shanda Group and Crystal-Optech, ensuring that Lumus’ products successfully hit worldwide markets.

Established in 2000 by Yaakov Amitai, the company developed a Light-Guide Optical Element (LOE), a lens which also incorporates a micro display and projector, providing key solutions through the use of augmented reality. Created to be worn similarly to regular glasses, the technology has impressed several investors, who will seek to utilise the technology in a variety of industries.

David Chang, Chief Operating Officer of HTC said: “Our current investment is aligned with HTC’s natural extension into augmented reality following our successful VIVE launch earlier this year.”

Lumus aims to undertake further research and development with over $30 million which has been invested through several parties. Lumus CEO Ben Weinberger added: “We also plan to ramp up our marketing efforts in order to realize and capture the tremendous potential of our unique technology to re-envision reality in the booming AR industry.”

Upon providing significant investment, Quanta President C. C. Leung stated, “This is pioneering technology, and we have great confidence in Lumus as an innovator and industry leader for transparent optical displays in the AR market.”

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the January issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

 

HTCaugmented reality
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI