Hyperloop One – A Journey so far

The turn of the month has seen Hyperloop One conduct its first passenger pod test in which speeds of 192mph were recorded.

With a theoretical top speed of over 700mph, this is just a small milestone in Hyperloop One’s overall development, but indicates significant progress in the way of the visionary travel technology.

From the idea having begun in the back of a garage in Los Angeles just three years ago, the firm that the likes of Elon Musk have invested in has grown at an astounding rate.

Expectations are that Hyperloop one will be moving cargo by 2020 and passengers by 2021, with development underway in five countries.