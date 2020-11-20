IBM advance hybrid cloud & AI strategy with Instana

Following a definitive agreement between IBM and Instana, IBM is set to acquire the application performance monitoring and observability company. In acquiring Instana, IBM reports that it will help the organisation manage the complexity of modern applications in the hybrid cloud landscape, as well as strengthen its AI strategy and AI automation capabilities.

As part of the acquisition, iBM will help companies to overcome challenges that come with managing application performance across multiple teams, across 2 to 15 clouds.

"Our clients today are faced with managing a complex technology landscape filled with mission-critical applications and data that are running across a variety of hybrid cloud environments – from public clouds, private clouds and on-premises. IBM's acquisition of Instana is yet another important step that we are taking to provide companies with the most complete portfolio of AI-automated solutions to tackle this enormous challenge and help prevent unforeseen IT incidents that can cost a business in lost revenue and reputation,” commented Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Data Platform, IBM.

Once Instana’s capabilities have been integrated with IBM, the company reports that it will be able to feed the insights provided into Watson AIOps, which can be compared to a baseline of normal operating applications.

The integration will also have alerts triggered by AI to notify that an issue needs to be resolved to avoid a negative impact. IBM’s ambition is to help eliminate the need for IT staff to manually monitor and manage applications, freeing employees to focus on innovation and higher value tasks.

"With the added responsibility of ensuring the build and run quality of the software they develop, DevOps teams need a new generation of application performance monitoring and observability capabilities to succeed. Instana's observability capabilities combined with IBM's AI-powered automation capabilities across hybrid cloud environments will give clients a full view of their application performance to best optimize operations,” commented Mirko Novakovic, co-founder and CEO, Instana.

