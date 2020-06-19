IBM partners with TCS on digital transformation

IBM will help Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) clients achieve a greater level of digital and cognitive enterprise transformation using its Cloud.

To facilitate this, TCS will establish a working synergy with IBM through the development of an IBM Cloud Enterprise Architecture Unit. The two companies will work closely together in order to tailor solutions which will optimally help TCS’ clients.

This includes helping them migrate workloads across different apps and data analytics using IBM Cloud Paks, which runs on container platform Red Hat OpenShift.

Accelerating modernisation

According to Ramen Venkatraman, Global Head of HiTech and Professional Services Industry Unit at TCS, this latest partnership fits into the company’s wider strategy of helping to facilitate digital transformation on a larger scale.

The company hopes to address complex technical challenges experienced by companies in telecoms, manufacturing, healthcare and other important sectors. This focus informs its ongoing Business 4.0 initiative.

“TCS has been partnering with leading corporations in their growth and transformation journeys, helping them accelerate their application modernisation and cloud migration initiatives with its Machine First™ approach.

“The outcome is a robust, flexible and future-ready digital core that enhances the enterprise’s resilience and adaptability.

“We are investing in our alliance with IBM to co-create accelerators and other assets to further enhance the speed to market of our customers’ modernisation initiatives and drive their transformation to become cognitive ready enterprises leveraging the new IBM public cloud ecosystem,” he said.

The aforementioned ecosystem is an initiative to help smaller software vendors upgrade and transform their digital operations using IBM Cloud. TCS hopes that its contributions will enable clients to manage, migrate and transform their workloads in a superior way.

“This collaboration with TCS can help businesses accelerate their digital transformation by developing cloud-based technologies leveraging Red Hat OpenShift,” added Bob Lord, Senior VP of Cognitive Applications, Blockchain and Ecosystems at IBM.

“TCS’ experience in IT consulting across industries combined with IBM’s cloud platform and Cloud Pak solutions can help clients speed their journeys to the cloud.”