IBM signs new agreement to apply blockchain technology to Lenovo customer service

This week, IBM signed a new agreement with Chinese computer manufacturer Lenovo. The company will provide blockchain-powered solutions to support customer experience at Lenovo’s Data Center Group, serving customers in over 200 countries.

According to IBM research, in excess of US$1trn is spent each year on 265 billion customer service calls industry-wide. The data also revealed that approximately 50% of customer service issues go unresolved, and that poor customer service is costing businesses over $75bn a year worldwide.

In an age where the standards of customer service experience have risen to a point where seamless integration across multiple platforms 24 hours a day, seven days a week is par for the course, leveraging new technology is a necessity for companies wishing to keep up with the market.

The new agreement, which builds on the IBM-Lenovo relationship that began in 2005, will see IBM's Virtual Assistant for Technical Support use its natural language capabilities and contextual recognition to personalize the conversation.

"The enterprise today is equipped with a host of new technology solutions built to offer customers unprecedented support and deliver a world-class customer experience," said Laura Laltrello, Vice President and General Manager, Lenovo Data Center Group. "We are looking forward to working with IBM to take the next step with our customers to deliver a personalized and seamless experience that ensures we continue to deliver industry leading customer satisfaction in data center support."

The new services will include:

Blockchain to help create a more secure and transparent environment to process and monitor the purchase and distribution of critical hardware and software equipment for Lenovo's data centers.

Virtual Assistant for Technical Support to use customer history and preferences, product manuals, technical documentation, and any other available information including FAQs, all within fingertip reach for call center agents.

Client Insight Portal to provide data analytics and trend analysis with enhanced personalization, on screen alerting to identify troubled areas, and automated root cause logic.

Augmented Reality to enable more than 19,000 field agents to help deliver a consistent client experience around the globe by allowing customers and technicians to share real-time video of machines requiring repair with fellow IBM professionals to help diagnose problems and illustrate the best practices to solve them.

"Data can have an unprecedented impact on the enterprise, and artificial intelligence can take customer service to a whole new level of personalization," said IBM General Manager of Technology Support and Services, Vivek Mahajan. "This global collaboration with Lenovo further strengthens our long-standing relationship and will help to empower technicians in every corner of the globe to help deliver service excellence using the power of Blockchain and Cognitive Computing."