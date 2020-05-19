Article
Technology & AI

IBM smashes the US patent record

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

IBM has now broken the US patent record with 8,088 patents granted in 2016.

Last year, IBM’s inventors were granted over 22 patents per day, ensuring that the company is the first ever to surpass 8,000 in a year. More than 2,700 of the inventions were related to AI, cognitive and cloud computing, allowing computers to learn and process diverse types of data.

There are around 8,500 IBM inventors across the US and the world. New York inventors accounted for 2,700 of last year’s patents, with Texas and California boasting 1,000 each. IBM continues to grow, having pledged to hire another 25,000 Americans over the next four years, and the US is home to more than half of the company’s $5.4 billion annual R&D investment.

Ginni Rometty, IBM’s Chairman, President, and CEO, said: “Leading the world in innovation for 24 years in a row is a result of IBM’s unmatched commitment to innovation and R&D – reflected in this year’s new US patent record, breaking the 8,000 barrier for the first time. We are deeply proud of our inventors’ unique contributions to discovery, science, and technology that are driving progress across business and society and opening the new era of cognitive business.”

According to IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, the top 10  US patent recipients is as follows:

1.        IBM – 8,088

2.        Samsung Electronics – 5,518

3.        Canon – 3,665

4.        Qualcomm – 2,897

5.        Google – 2,835

6.        Intel – 2,784

7.        LG Electronics – 2,428

8.        Microsoft – 2,398

9.        Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. – 2,288

10.        Sony – 2,181

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the January issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

IBMTechnologycomputingIFI CLAIMS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI